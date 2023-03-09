Man won't face death penalty in fatal shooting

The state will not pursue the death penalty in the case against a man accused of shooting and killing a 33-year-old Gastonia woman, a prosecutor said.

Shiquan Eleek Ratchford, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault by pointing a gun in the death of Megan Michelle Tate.

Shiquan Eleek Ratchford enters the courtroom for his first appearance before Judge Richard Abernethy Monday afternoon, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Ratchford is accused of shooting Tate at a home on Spring Valley Drive, near Shannon Bradley Road, on Dec. 3.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, a prosecutor said that she will not seek capital punishment in the case.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Ratchford faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

