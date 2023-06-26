Man won't serve time in fentanyl overdose case

Jun. 26—LE CENTER — A Fairfax man, who was recently convicted of causing great bodily harm through the distribution of drugs, would see his felony charge in Le Sueur County reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes probation.

Nolan Patrick Moriarty, 34, formerly of Le Sueur, was sentenced in Le Sueur County District Court on June 20.

He received a stay of imposition, meaning he won't serve time in prison or jail during the duration of his five years under supervised probation.

Terms of his probation include completing chemical dependency treatment, random chemical testing and no drug of alcohol use or possession.

Moriarty was initially charged in May 2022 after a woman accused him of selling her fentanyl in December 2021, according to court records. A police officer reportedly later had to administer Narcan on her after her son found her unconscious and called for help.

The woman told police officers that she had asked Moriarty for something stronger than what she'd bought previously, leading to the fentanyl sale, according to a criminal complaint.

Fentanyl sales resulting in overdoses have led to a string of court cases in area counties in recent years. Three people in Mankato have upcoming hearings related to an overdose death in December 2022.

