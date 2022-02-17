Man who worked as Wichita County deputy indicted on official oppression, civil rights violations charges

Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·2 min read
Brett Brasher
Brett Brasher

A man who has worked as a Wichita County deputy was arrested on several charges of official oppression and sex-related civil rights violations of a person in custody, according to online jail and court records.

Brett Alan Brasher, 50, was booked into Wichita County Jail Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

A Wichita County grand jury on Wednesday handed down a 10-count indictment against Brasher related to allegations of wrongdoing while he served as a deputy, according to court records.

He has been charged with two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody involving inappropriate touching in incidents Aug. 25, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021, according to allegations in court records.

He has also been charged with eight counts of official oppression involving sexual harassment in incidents Aug. 25, Oct. 14, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, all in 2021, according to allegations in court documents.

More: Troubled Studio E nightclub closes its doors after receiving fire code violations

Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching a female prisoner and sexually harassing her and three others by making unwelcome sexual advances, according to allegations in the indictment.

Since the cases were taken to the grand jury with no prior arrest, there is no affidavit to shed further light on the allegations against Brasher.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke could not be reached immediately Thursday morning to comment on the status of Brasher's employment with the county.

Bond amounts recommended on the indictment are $50,000 each for the charges of civil rights violations and $5,000 each for the charges of official oppression , court records show.

One of the civil rights violation charges against Brasher is listed in court records as a second degree felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The other charge of civil rights violation is listed in court documents as a state jail felony, which carries a maximum punishment of two years in a state jail facility.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

More: Former foster parent sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography, child sexual assault

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Brett Brasher charged with official oppression, civil rights violations

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted 'machine gun,' FBI says

    An FBI agent testified on Wednesday during a detention hearing that Malik Faisal Akram, the man who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue last month before he was fatally shot, wanted a "machine gun" and drugs prior to event, The Associated Press reported.FBI agent Taylor Page said in court on Wednesday that Henry "Michael" Williams, who was charged late last month for allegedly selling a firearm to Akram, claimed the suspect had sought...

  • Mayor declares gun violence a public health crisis in Columbus

    The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, announced on Tuesday that he would declare gun violence a public health crisis after the city reported two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide figures.Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) said at a press conference on Tuesday that Columbus had 204 homicides in 2021, 91 percent of which involved a firearm. Last year's numbers were up from 180 homicides in 2020. "Unfortunately the state and federal levels of governments...

  • Second Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child pornography charges

    A Sioux Falls police officer has been charged with possession, manufacturing and distribution of child porn, according to Minnehaha County Jail logs.

  • EXPLAINER: What to watch at Kim Potter's sentencing hearing

    The suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced Friday for manslaughter. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of the 20-year-old Black motorist. Prosecutors say a sentence of just over seven years — the presumed penalty under state guidelines — is proper.

  • ER doctor charged with battery of patient he thought was 'faking' her condition

    An ER doctor at UF Health Leesburg was charged with battery after allegedly striking a patient numerous times with her own hand.

  • Prosecutors request lighter sentence for ex-officer who killed Daunte Wright

    Minnesota prosecutors will seek a sentence of just over seven years for Kim Potter, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. Potter is set to be sentenced on Friday after she was convicted of first and second degree manslaughter in December.Prosecutors have said that they think a sentence of just more than 7 years would be appropriate for Potter, according to The Associated Press.Her attorneys will...

  • Israel shoots down alleged drone launched by Hezbollah

    The Israeli military on Thursday said it shot down an unmanned aircraft launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group into Israeli airspace. The incident occurred just a day after Hezbollah's chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said his group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in its possession into precision-guided munitions. In a statement, the Israeli military said it had monitored the drone “throughout the incident” before shooting it down.

  • Ex-NY Times columnist ineligible to run for Oregon governor

    The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement. The justices upheld a decision by Oregon election officials that Kristof did not meet the qualifications to run for Oregon’s highest office, citing in particular that Kristof voted in New York in the 2020 election. According to Oregon law, candidates for governor must have been a residents of this state for at least three years before elections.

  • A Tipsy Aaron Donald Is Living His Best Life

    James Corden welcomes Aaron Donald to the show after parading through the city as a member of the World Champion Los Angeles Rams. After the two recap Aaron's huge game, including the victory-clinching play, James asks where Aaron is on returning next season to run it back. And he challenges a tipsy Aaron to some motor skills challenges from jump rope to a football toss.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Wealthy Mom Pleads Guilty To Secretly Filming Adults, Child To Satisfy 'Sexual Desire’

    A wealthy Connecticut mother of four has pleaded guilty to secretly filming three people — including a child — for “sexual pleasure” at her $10 million mansion, court records show. Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty in the state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor for the incidents, the Associated Press reports. She faces up to five years in prison and is required to now register as a sex offender. As part of her plea deal,

  • Parents left 2-year-old child alone in freezing car to go skiing, Vermont police say

    Police said both the parents accessed the lift gates 10 times that day.

  • Decatur man faces jail time for shooting 9 trophy bucks

    Justin Ernst, 33, was convicted of illegal deer possession in 2018. He will serve between 18 months and 5 years for his latest offense.

  • Viral video of police officers pinning down and handcuffing a Black teen at a New Jersey mall while a white teen he was fighting watched from a couch sparks investigation

    Two police officers broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground while allowing a white teen he was fighting to watch from a couch.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

    The brown cabin with a white door and trim, had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township.

  • Attorney for Fox River Mall shooter leaves case after the teen writes judge to say he was misled

    In a handwritten letter to a judge, Dezman Ellis, 18, says his defense attorney, Scott Ceman, promised him he "was only going to (receive) 15 years."

  • Victims Of Vancouver’s 1953 ‘Babes In The Woods’ Murders Finally Identified

    Nearly 70 years after two boys were found murdered in the woods, authorities in Canada say they’ve finally identified the victims. The skeletal remains of two boys were discovered by a groundskeeper near Beaver Lake in Vancouver's Stanley Park in 1953, lending locals to refer to them as the "Babes in The Woods" murders, according to Vancouver Police. It was determined that the children were bludgeoned in their heads with a hatchet, which was found on the scene, then covered with a woman’s coat a

  • Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

    Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.

  • Parents accused of abducting 6-year-old found in a stairwell took her when her sister was at school, police say

    The family of Paislee Shultis, who was reported missing in 2019, repeatedly denied knowledge of the girl's whereabouts, police said.