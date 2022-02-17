Man who worked as Wichita County deputy indicted on official oppression, civil rights violations charges

Brett Brasher

A man who has worked as a Wichita County deputy was arrested on several charges of official oppression and sex-related civil rights violations of a person in custody, according to online jail and court records.

Brett Alan Brasher, 50, was booked into Wichita County Jail Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury on Wednesday handed down a 10-count indictment against Brasher related to allegations of wrongdoing while he served as a deputy, according to court records.

He has been charged with two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody involving inappropriate touching in incidents Aug. 25, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021, according to allegations in court records.

He has also been charged with eight counts of official oppression involving sexual harassment in incidents Aug. 25, Oct. 14, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, all in 2021, according to allegations in court documents.

Brasher is accused of inappropriately touching a female prisoner and sexually harassing her and three others by making unwelcome sexual advances, according to allegations in the indictment.

Since the cases were taken to the grand jury with no prior arrest, there is no affidavit to shed further light on the allegations against Brasher.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke could not be reached immediately Thursday morning to comment on the status of Brasher's employment with the county.

Bond amounts recommended on the indictment are $50,000 each for the charges of civil rights violations and $5,000 each for the charges of official oppression , court records show.

One of the civil rights violation charges against Brasher is listed in court records as a second degree felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The other charge of civil rights violation is listed in court documents as a state jail felony, which carries a maximum punishment of two years in a state jail facility.

Official oppression is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

