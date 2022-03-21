Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports.

“He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like what. He’s like, ‘I think there is a dead body under there.’”

Her boyfriend was right, police said.

The Ohioville Police Department was called to the mobile home on Midland Road at about noon on Thursday, March 17 and requested help from Pennsylvania State Police, according to a state report.

Authorities found the body “in an extreme state of decomposition,” according to the report.

The cause of death and the person’s identity have not been determined, police said.

Douds has lived in the mobile home for about five years with her daughter, WPXI reported, and she sometimes thought a dead animal was causing a bad smell.

Police ask anyone with additional information regarding the human remains to call the Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400.

Ohioville, in Beaver County, is about 45 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

