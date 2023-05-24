Man was working security at Miami bar. He’s now accused of sexually assaulting a trans woman

A security guard at a Brickell karaoke bar is accused of sexually assaulting a trans woman in the tavern’s bathroom over the weekend.

Luigi Andre Cavani, 25, of Westchester, was arrested Sunday and faces a sexual battery charge. The woman, 31, told Miami police that she was sexually assaulted hours earlier at the Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar, 1111 SW 1st Ave, during a night out with friends.

Transgender people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime, including sexual assault, according to a University of California School of Law report.

The woman, police say, was at the DJ booth when Cavani came up and told her that she “looked good.” When the woman went toward the bathrooms, Cavani followed and grabbed her hand.

According to police, Cavani then pulled her into a single stall bathroom, pinned her against the wall and assaulted her. The woman told him to stop and tried to push him away — but couldn’t break free.

She later reunited with her friends, who argued with Cavani outside the bar before leaving, police say. During the confrontation, Cavani told the woman “I’m sorry, I thought it was cool.”

The woman responded: “I kept on telling you no.”

As of Wednesday, Cavani is no longer at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond was set at $25,000.

In a statement, Sweet Caroline expressed concern over the incident and confirmed that Cavani was a “contracted security guard.”

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed that such an occurrence took place at Sweet Caroline, a venue that prides itself in being a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals,” the statement said. “As soon as we became aware of the incident, we took immediate action and severed our contract with the security company.”