Man worried he’d kill parents pointed fake gun before police fatally shot him, video shows

Body camera footage and 911 call audio released by the Fort Worth Police Department reveal the events that led up to a fatal shooting in the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail on Tuesday.

Mitchell Robert Davis, 29, was fatally shot by an officer responding to a person with weapon call around 12:30 p.m.

In the audio recording, released by the department Wednesday, Davis told the 911 operator that he had a gun and was worried he would kill his parents. He told the operator that he felt he was possessed and that he was going to hurt somebody.

Three officers arrived on scene, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. In the body camera footage, two officers are seen approaching Davis in a park area behind his neighborhood. Davis is shown on his knees as police approach and then reaches with his right hand for what officers believed was firearm, pointing it at the officers.

Noakes said in a video statement Wednesday that the object was not an actual firearm but, because of how realistic it appeared, the officers would have had no way of knowing whether it was real or not from a distance.

“This incident is another reminder of the dangers and irregularities of police work, of what officers go through every day when they’re out in the community serving,” Noakes said. “And it’s another reminder of the split second decisions they have to make based on the information they have at the time.”