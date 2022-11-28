Man in 'Worship Satan' shirt tries taking gun from Salem cop after stealing cigarettes, police say

Nov. 28—A Massachusetts man wearing a "Worship Satan" T-shirt is facing charges after police say he tried to take a Salem police officer's gun after allegedly robbing a Cumberland Farms service station Saturday night.

John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Mass., was arrested on charges of theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

Salem police say they responded to the Cumberland Farms on South Broadway around 10:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had stolen two cartons of cigarettes from the store, and told an employee he would be "waiting" for police outside the business.

Officers reported locating Horrigan in the parking lot, and as they attempted to detain him he allegedly "violently resisted" and tried taking a gun from the holster of one of the officers multiple times, Salem Police Capt. Jason Smith said in a news release.

Horrigan was held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Monday.

pfeely@unionleader.com