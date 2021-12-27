Man wounded in 2018 gunfight on Jonathan Street ordered to serve six years

A Hagerstown man wounded in a 2018 gunfight in the city entered an Alford plea Thursday to first-degree assault and was ordered to serve six years in prison.

Jules C. Parrott, 29, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance before Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson. In exchange, charges that include attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and other offenses are to be dropped.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment by a defendant that the state has sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.

Assistant State's Attorney Leon Debes told Wilson that Hagerstown police responded to a report of shots fired on Jonathan Street at 7:25 p.m. on May 7, 2018, but found no evidence of a shooting.

Just after midnight Baltimore police notified Hagerstown police that Parrott had been treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital there. A woman took him to Baltimore because he didn't want to be treated in the Hagerstown area because he was on parole here for a 2010 drug conviction, Debes said.

Hagerstown police then checked surveillance video of the Jonathan Street area around the time of the reported shots and saw Parrott and another person pull guns from their waistbands. The video shows Parrott being shot in the leg and returning fire, but his gun apparently jammed, Debes said.

Defense attorney Samuel Nalli told Wilson that he understood the judge's concerns about gun violence, but that the Jonathan Street area is "a rock and a hard place for some of my clients" and that Parrott was defending himself after he was shot and retreating from the situation.

Nalli pointed out that Parrott has been incarcerated since the shooting, about three and-a-half years, and that he also suffered the pain of being wounded.

Parrott's sister, Cigi Randolph, told Wilson that Parrott is a fine father and brother.

"I feel like he's suffered enough," she said.

Nalli said Parrott wants to live with his family in Germantown and asked Wilson to follow the prosecution's recommendation for a sentence of time served.

"He can teach the next generation of his family what not to do," Nalli said.

Wilson told Parrott that James Brunson — who was earlier ordered to serve 10 years for the shooting incident — had a more extensive criminal record, but "that doesn't excuse your actions."

Wilson noted that Parrott pulled his gun before he was shot and recklessly returned fire around other people in the area.

He sentenced Parrott to 12 years in prison with six suspended and gave him credit for time served.

Nalli said afterward that Parrott would be immediately eligible for parole.

Brunson, 50, of Chambersburg, Pa., pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2019 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended. At the time, Debes said surveillance video showed Brunson crouched behind a low wall and firing at least one shot in Parrott's direction.

