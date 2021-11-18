Man wounded in afternoon shooting in Hartford Wednesday, police say

A man was wounded in a Hartford shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system signaled gunfire in the area of 7 Annawan St., near the intersection with Wethersfield Avenue in the Barry Square neighborhood. Officers were sent to the address and when they arrived, they found signs a gun had been fired nearby at 202 Wethersfield, police said. They did not find a victim.

Moments later, a man in his 20s arrived at the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, they said. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

He is the second victim of a non-fatal shooting this week and the 145th this year. A woman survived being critically injured when she was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The number of city gunshot survivors this year surpasses the number of shooting victims in all of 2018 and in all of 2019 — each of which had 143 gunshot victims. The number of victims is falling behind the number in 2020, though, which ended with 225.

