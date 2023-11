CHICAGO - A man was shot in the arm in Little Village Thursday night.

At about 7:26 p.m., a 49-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West 25th Street when he was approached by two unknown offenders, who produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There are no offenders in custody.