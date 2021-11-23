A man was wounded and a black Jaguar was shot up during a shooting in Miami, police say

A man was wounded and a black Jaguar was riddled with bullets during an overnight shooting in Miami, police said.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street around 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to Miami police. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

Video taken by TV news station showed officers focusing their investigation on a shot up black Jaguar. Scattered near the car were dozens of evidence markers.

Police said they believe the man is in his mid to late 20s. Police did not say if he was inside the car when he was shot.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.