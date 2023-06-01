Man wounded in Cumberland shooting; suspect in custody

Jun. 1—CUMBERLAND — A 68-year-old man was in stable condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Milton Place. An alleged shooter was taken into custody minutes later near the scene and a firearm was recovered, according to Cumberland Police.

Neither the victim nor the 29-year-old suspect have been identified in the incident that remains under investigation by Cumberland Police and the Office of the State's Attorney.

Charges are pending, police said.

The victim was discovered in a vehicle in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.

In addition, a female occupant of the same vehicle was also taken to the hospital for "an unrelated medical issue," police said.

Cumberland Police officers responding to a disturbance complaint at Milton Place at 4:53 p.m. determined an argument involving several parties occurred before one shot was fired. The victim and the alleged shooter then fled the scene, according to police.

A search of the area led to the discovery and arrest of a suspect and recovery of a firearm, police said.

Detectives from the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene along with a crash reconstructionist from the Cumberland Police Department.