Man wounded in cutting Wednesday in Kansas City dies from his injuries

A man who was wounded in what police called a “cutting” earlier this week in Kansas City has died from his injuries, according to police.

The Kansas City Police Department on Thursday said detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police responded to the incident about 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department.

There, police found a man inside a home suffering from an “apparent laceration,” Foreman said.

The man, later identified as 56-year-old Rickey Bishop, could not initially provide police with much information on what happened, Foreman said. He was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, but later died.

One person has been taken into custody, police said Thursday.

Bishop’s killing is the 64th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.