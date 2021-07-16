Man wounded, dog killed in shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown

Jul. 16—A shooting in St. Paul wounded a man and killed the dog of another man who was out for a walk, police said.

Police received reports about shots fired in Frogtown around 10 p.m. Thursday and responded to Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street, where they found and collected bullet casings.

Soon after, a 27-year-old man arrived at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. He'd been shot in the buttocks and sustained a non-life threatening injury, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.

Another 27-year-old man, who lives in the neighborhood, contacted police and reported he'd taken his dog for a walk. He said he stopped at Thomas and Grotto to talk to people, heard gunshots from an unknown direction and noticed his dog wasn't moving, according to police.

The man picked up his pit bull and brought the 14-month-old dog home. Officers found the dog, who'd been shot in the head, was deceased, Davis said.

There was no suspect information available Friday. Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.