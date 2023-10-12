Man wounded in downtown Sacramento shooting; police officers detain possible suspect

Officers detained a possible suspect after a man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday evening in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

About 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Eighth and J streets for reports that someone had been shot, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said the wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was later listed in “stable condition.”

The officers found and detained a possible suspect in the area of Fifth and I streets, police said. The Police Department did not have any further information about the shooting Wednesday night.