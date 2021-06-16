Man wounded in drive-by shooting in central Vancouver

Jun. 15—Police are responding to a reported drive-by shooting that wounded a man in the Forest Ridge neighborhood of central Vancouver, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of Northeast Ferngrove St.

The victim was reportedly struck in the pelvic area, according to radio traffic. He took off on foot, and police were searching for him.

This story will be updated.