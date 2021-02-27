Man wounded in drive-by shooting in east Vancouver, suspect arrested

Feb. 26—A 24-year-old man was wounded Thursday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Vancouver's Fircrest neighborhood.

The victim, who was not identified, remains hospitalized, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Further information about his condition was not released.

Police were dispatched at about 7:10 p.m. to a reported disturbance with a weapon at Autumn Chase Apartments, 11301 N.E. Seventh St. Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots, the department said in a news release.

Police said they learned the victim had left the area in his vehicle. Detectives with the West Neighborhood Response Team contacted him at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators said they believe the shooting may be related to a dispute earlier in the day between the victim and suspect, according to the police department.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was later found leaving his residence. Police conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody, the department said. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Detectives with the Safe Street Task Force, Major Crimes Unit and Neighborhood Response Team are continuing to investigate.