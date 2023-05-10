Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Fresno. Police say he was targeted

A man in his 20s was the victim of a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Fresno, police reported.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Belgravia and Ivy avenues about 3:30 p.m., said Sgt Diana Trueba Vega.

Police were alerted to the shooting by the department’s gunshot alert system, but when they arrived, they did not immediately find a victim.

A short time later, the victim arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound in the lower leg. Trueba Vega said the wound was non-life threatening.

Police believe it was not a random shooting; the victim was targeted, she said. Police did not have any suspect information at the scene.