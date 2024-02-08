Man wounded during chase of thief attempting to break into car, cops say

A 36-year-old man was shot by someone attempting to break into his car overnight in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the victim saw a male trying to break into his car in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue and a chase ensued, police said.

The thief pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim to the left torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.