Man wounded during overnight police shooting in Manchester

The Manchester Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that wounded a man on Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting took place at 261 Maple St on Sunday a little before midnight.

One adult male was wounded and taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said

No officers were injured in this shooting and there is no threat to the public.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police are assisting with this investigation.

Maple St will be closed from Valley St to Auburn St for an extended time.

The AG’s office said that all parties have been identified.

Additional information is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW