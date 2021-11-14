A man was wounded during a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale motel, police say

A man was wounded during a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale motel Sunday, police said.

Now, detectives are searching for clues on who shot him.

It happened around 6:35 a.m. at the Budget Inn, 2731 North Federal Highway, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police didn’t say if he was found inside or outside of the motel.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said they don’t have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact police.