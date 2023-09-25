Man wounded at gas station on Indy’s east side
A man was transported from a gas station located at 5501 East 21st St. in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
A man was transported from a gas station located at 5501 East 21st St. in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Take it from nearly 57,000 five-star reviewers — these rock.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.