Man wounded by gunfire from outside overnight on Far South Side, Chicago police said

A 40-year-old was struck by gunfire from outside his residence overnight on the Far South Side in the Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the victim was inside his home in the first block of West 116th Street when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. Gunfire had veered through the front glass window and struck his elbow, police said.

The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Detectives were investigating.