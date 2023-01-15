Man wounded in gunpoint robbery, Reading police say

Jan. 14—A 76-year-old man was wounded during a gunpoint robbery Friday, Reading police said.

The man was in the 200 block of Wood Street walking to a nearby store about 5:30 p.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint by a male, police said.

The robber shot the man once, then fled, police said. They said the victim was in stable condition in an area hospital.

Police asked that anyone who saw the robbery or has information about it contact the criminal investigations unit at 610-655-6246 or Criminal Investigator Trevor Atkins at 610-655-6290.