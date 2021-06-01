Man wounded in Homestead shooting

Jun. 1—A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Homestead.

Allegheny County police said they were called to West 14th Avenue at 12:02 a.m. The man had gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about it is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .