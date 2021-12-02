Man wounded by law enforcement after firing at them while fleeing West Broad Street crash

A man who fled a traffic crash scene Wednesday night on West Broad Street just west of Interstate 270 and fired on pursuing Columbus police officer and a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy was wounded by return fire.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is examining what happened after a man who fled a traffic crash scene Wednesday night on West Broad Street in Prairie Township fired on pursuing law enforcement and was wounded when they returned fire.

Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua told reporters at the scene Wednesday night that the incident occurred after police responded about 9 p.m. to a two-vehicle traffic crash on West Broad Street just west of Interstate 270.

The crash was in Prairie Township, which is out of the city's jurisdiction, so police waited on scene as the Franklin County Sheriff's office responded.

Fuqua said not all information was immediately available when he held a press conference at the scene, but police had some sort of conversation with a man standing by one of the vehicles involved in the crash. After sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, Fuqua said, the man took off running and law enforcement chased him.

The man fired at least one shot at pursuing law enforcement, Fuqua said, which was confirmed by a witness. A Columbus officer and a sheriff's deputy returned fire, striking the man, he said.

Fuqua said it was not clear if one or both of the law enforcement officers hit the man, whom police dispatch said was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. HIs injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

No law enforcement officers were injured, Fuqua said.

Ohio BCI will conduct an independent inquiry into the officer-involved shooting, Fuqua said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash, which caused substantial damage to both vehicles. Franklin County sheriff's office is handling the crash investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man wounded when he fires on law enforcement at West Broad St crash