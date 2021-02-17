Man wounded in New Lebanon police shooting charged

Feb. 17—A man shot by a New Lebanon police officer during a traffic stop was charged for having a firearm.

Jason Harlow, 42, of Dayton, was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division with two counts of having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and a firearm specification.

He pleaded not guilty and is currently incarcerated in Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Harlow was the suspect who was shot on Dec. 10 on Franklin Street after a traffic stop. In a statement of facts, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said that there is probable cause to charge Harlow.

"On Dec. 10, 2020, in the Village of New Lebanon ... the defendant was in possession of a firearm ... a Glock model 43 9mm handgun which was loaded and operable," the court document says. "The described handgun was concealed and on the defendant's person, which was witnessed by an eyewitness and captured on body camera footage. The defendant was prohibited under the Ohio Revised Code to possess a handgun."

The new charges filed Feb. 10 say Harlow was previously convicted on charges of burglary and possession of cocaine.

Harlow was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over at around 12:28 a.m. on Franklin Street, according to body camera footage of the police-involved shooting. An officer who is referenced in the report only as Officer Gingry is shown on the body camera taking Harlow's and the driver's information and returning his cruiser.

It's when the officer returns to the vehicle that the traffic stop becomes contentious.

The officer approaches the passenger seat window and asks him questions about his name, birthday and age and then asks the man to exit the vehicle. When he pats down the suspect, the officer says he found a gun.

"Dude, I will freakin' shoot you if you move, you got me?" the officer says.

The officer requests for backup and then tells the man that he has his gun on his back and not to move.

"And that means what?" the man asks the officer.

In the body camera footage, there appears to be a sudden scuffle and shots are fired. The officer later says the man was shot in the back during the incident.