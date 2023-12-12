Man wounded after multiple shots fired outside a 7-11 gas station in South Miami-Dade

A man was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a 7-11 gas station parking lot Monday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The 7-11 parking lot, located at the corner of Southwest 268th Street and U.S. 1 in unincorporated Miami-Dade, was littered with shell casings from the gunfire in the hours following the shooting.

Miami-Dade County Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said reports of shots fired came in shortly before 4 p.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the man, who has not been named, shot in the lower leg. Zabaleta said he was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The man and another man parked their car next to a pump at the gas station, according to police. One of the men went inside, and a black two-door Audi pulled into the parking lot from 268th Street. After driving around all the pumps at the station, someone inside the roaming car then opened fire on the man as he walked out of the store.

The type of weapon used, nor the exact number of bullets fired, were immediately known, Zabaleta said. Police are looking for the person or people in the Audi.

They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers of Miami of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys at 305-471-8477 or go online to submit a tip, which can be anonymous.