Man wounded in late-night shooting in Hartford

A man was wounded in a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, police said.

The man, who police said is in his 40s, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound just after 11 p.m., according to the Hartford Police Department.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that the man was shot in the area of Maple Avenue and Barnard Street. The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.