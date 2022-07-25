Man wounded in Northgate shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood, the police department announced.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for reports of someone being shot at 3:11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in one of the building’s hallways.

Police provided first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics took him to the Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Police said the shooter got away in a car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

