Man wounded in possible pellet gun shooting on trail

Jun. 30—ANACORTES — A man was injured Wednesday morning after he was struck in the head by a projectile that police think might have been from a pellet gun as he walked the Tommy Thompson trail.

A woman called police shortly after 9:30 a.m. to report that while she and her husband were walking the trail near 28th Street and T Avenue, he was hit in the head by a projectile, Anacortes Police spokesperson Karl Wolfswinkel said.

Police responded to the scene and learned the man had been shot with what appeared to be a pellet from a pellet gun, he said.

The man was taken to Island Hospital for evaluation, and was likely released the same day, he said.

Officers found no suspects but said the incident appears to be random, he said.

The incident serves as a safety reminder, he said.

"If you send something into the air (e.g. fireworks, ammo, etc.) it always comes down," Wolfswinkel said in a news release. "Know your backdrop. Know your target and what is beyond it. Make good, safe decisions and be considerate of others."

Additionally, discharging a firearm within city limits, even an air gun, is illegal per city ordinance, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Skagit County 911 dispatch at 360-428-3211.

