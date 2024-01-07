Man wounded in road rage shooting on Loop 375 freeway in far East El Paso

A man was shot in a leg in a freeway road rage shooting on Loop 375 in the far East Side last week. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The afternoon shooting occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, on the southbound lanes of Loop 375 near Vista Del Sol Drive, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime: Back so soon: Socorro man with long arrest string back in El Paso jail

Two men were in a vehicle when they got into a road rage encounter with an unidentified man driving a dark colored SUV, possibly an Audi, police said.

The SUV driver pulled out a handgun and fired at the men, shooting one of them in the leg.

El Paso police are investigating a road rage shooting on Wednesday afternoon that wounded a man on Loop 375 South near Vista Del Sol Drive in the far East Side.

Witnesses described the shooter as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, with long brown hair in a pony tail and wearing a tan colored hooded jacket, Crime Stoppers said.

More: Road rage on El Paso border bridge, package theft and more local crime

Anyone with any information on the road rage shooting on Loop 375 may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man wounded in road rage shooting on Loop 375 in far East El Paso