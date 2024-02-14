Man wounded in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

According to NOPD officials, officers responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of North Broad Avenue.

Investigators said two men having a dispute started shooting on the street. One of the men was wounded and transported to a hospital by a private car, and the other man fled the scene in a car prior to police arriving.

No further details were provided. This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504)-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

