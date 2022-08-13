Man wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Apex

Apex police are investigating a shooting that took place about 10:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Peace Haven Place.

Police said the victim of the shooting, an unidentified man, was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his wounds.

They said the shooter fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. They did not have a name for the suspect or a motive for the shooting, but said the victim appeared to have been targeted and there was no continuing danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.