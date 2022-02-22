Man wounded in shooting when he confronts would-be catalytic converter thief in St. Paul

Feb. 22—A man trying to steal a catalytic converter in St. Paul shot and wounded the vehicle owner who confronted him Monday afternoon, police said.

Paramedics transported the man, who was shot in the buttocks, to a hospital for treatment and he's expected to survive.

Officers responded to the St. Anthony Park neighborhood about 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A man left his residence and found someone under his vehicle who was trying to steal the catalytic converter in the 2300 block of Territorial Road, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

After the suspect shot the man, he left the area and hadn't been arrested as of Monday night.