Man wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Irving Park

A man was wounded in a shooting on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood Friday evening, authorities said.

The man, 37, and another man got into an argument on the bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue about 7:50 p.m., according to police. The second man pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old in the hip, they said.

Paramedics took him in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Fire Department Chief Frank Velez said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

