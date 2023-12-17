Man wounded in shooting is found inside vehicle at Elk Grove gas station, police say

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting after a person was found with gunshot wounds at an Elk Grove gas station Saturday night.

The Elk Grove Police Department responded to an Arco at Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard at 8:27 p.m. after receiving reports of a man suffering gunshot wounds. When they arrived, officers found the man inside a vehicle parked against an AM-PM mini-mart.

Officers provided medical aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Police Activity- We are currently conducting an investigation into a person who was found inside his vehicle suffering from gunshots wounds at the AMPM on Sheldon and E. Stockton. pic.twitter.com/7286roue6Y — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 17, 2023

The investigation was turned over to the Sacramento Police Department a couple of hours later. It was determined that the shooting occurred in Sacramento before the victim drove to the Elk Grove gas station.