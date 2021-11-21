Man wounded in shooting at Hartford’s West Indian Social Club

A man was shot early Sunday morning inside the West Indian Social Club in Hartford.

Police did not release details about the shooting or the victim, but said the gunshot wound was not life threatening.

Officers were patrolling near the club at 3340 Main St. just before 1 a.m. when someone came out and told them there had been gunshots inside, Lt. Aaron Boisvert reported.

Officers ran in and evacuated the club but didn’t find the victim. Instead, shortly afterward a man in his 20s arrived at a city hospital for treatment of a gunshot wounded.

Detectives from the police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.