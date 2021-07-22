Man wounded in shooting on St. Paul's West Side

Jul. 22—A man was wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting on the West Side of St. Paul, police say.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting in 100 block of East George Street, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department.

The injured man was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was rushed into emergency surgery, Linders said. He was listed in stable condition two hours later.

Investigators were processing the scene Thursday evening and searching for potential witnesses who can help them determine what led up the shooting, Linders said. No suspects are currently in custody.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 651-266-5650.

No further details were immediately available.