Man wounded in stabbing attack, Hernando deputies say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times

BROOKSVILLE — A man was injured Tuesday in a stabbing attack and a woman was taken into custody, deputies say.

Hernando County Fire Rescue paramedics were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to a report of a man bleeding and lying on the ground. The incident took place near the Walgreens at 13053 Cortez Blvd., near Mariner Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying on the sidewalk. The stabbing victim was “bleeding profusely from his upper body,” according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described a woman who they said attacked the man, the agency said, and told deputies which way she went. Deputies said they found her walking east on Cortez Boulevard and took her into custody.

Detectives were interviewing the woman. The man and woman do not know each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but it did not release any other details about the incident. Deputies say there are no other suspects.

The injured man was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment. His name and condition were not disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office. The agency did not release the name of the woman or say if she will face charges.

Recommended Stories

  • Denver's pandemic crime spikes

    Data: Denver Police; Chart: Axios VisualsThe pandemic is generating its own type of crime wave in Denver.The state of play: The majority of the 15 most common crimes in the city experienced increases in 2020 compared with the prior year, an Axios review of city data shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The largest spikes included property crimes with vehicles being a top target for theft, break-ins, damage and stolen parts.In 2020, Denver experienced a 1,600% spike in theft of catalytic converters, an emission-controlling device located under your car that contains valuable metals.Car thefts in the Denver area jumped nearly 55% last year, compared to 2019, according to the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.What's happening: It's difficult to draw conclusions from year to year when it comes to crime rates, but research shows crime traditionally increases during hard economic times.Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman told Axios that "pandemic-related emotional stressors and financial insecurity are contributing to increases in crime." This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • Re-creating Billie Holiday's iconic style was about finding and enhancing her essence

    Costume designer Paolo Nieddu avoided literal re-creations of the singer's style. The movie is not, after all, 'an A&E "Biography" documentary.'

  • Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order

    Malaysian immigration authorities said Tuesday they have deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their repatriation following an appeal by two human rights groups. Just hours earlier, a high court granted a one-day stay order for the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said refugees, asylum-seekers and minors were among those being sent back.

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • Fauci said new CDC rules are coming for people who've been fully vaccinated

    Tony Fauci told CNN in an interview on Tuesday that new guidance from the CDC relaxing recommendations for fully vaccinated people should come soon.

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • 8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

    The child’s father is now wanted on charges related to the shooting.

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of infection by 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • Elon Musk appeared to make another dig at rival Jeff Bezos over a report that Musk's attention is drifting away from Tesla

    The two tech moguls have a yearslong feud that began over their competing outer space ambitions, SpaceX and Blue Origin.