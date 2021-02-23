Man wounded in stabbing attack, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE — A man was injured Tuesday in a stabbing attack and a woman was taken into custody, deputies say.

Hernando County Fire Rescue paramedics were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to a report of a man bleeding and lying on the ground. The incident took place near the Walgreens at 13053 Cortez Blvd., near Mariner Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying on the sidewalk. The stabbing victim was “bleeding profusely from his upper body,” according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described a woman who they said attacked the man, the agency said, and told deputies which way she went. Deputies said they found her walking east on Cortez Boulevard and took her into custody.

Detectives were interviewing the woman. The man and woman do not know each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but it did not release any other details about the incident. Deputies say there are no other suspects.

The injured man was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment. His name and condition were not disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office. The agency did not release the name of the woman or say if she will face charges.