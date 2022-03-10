Man wounded in stabbing in Five Points in Central El Paso

El Paso police detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight Wednesday in the Five Points nightlife area.

A man was taken to a hospital after the stabbing in the 800 block of North Piedras Street, a block south of El Paso Police Headquarters, police said.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene.

Channel 7-KVIA reported that investigators could be seen outside Dewey's Corner Pub, 812 N. Piedras St.

The condition of the man who was stabbed and other details were not immediately available as an investigation continued Thursday.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

An El Paso police car at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man wounded in stabbing in Five Points area of Central El Paso