Man wounded in state police shooting gets five years in plea deal

Nov. 8—A man charged with firing on city and state police during a Fourth of July foot chase last year was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jaime Bravo, 42, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on a police officer in the 2021 incident, in which he was wounded by New Mexico State Police officers' gunfire and ultimately lost his leg. He was sentenced immediately after, prosecutor David Vandenberg said.

"He was immediately remanded into custody and shipped off to the Department of Corrections," Vandenberg said.

Bravo also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner after a corrections officer at the Santa Fe County jail discovered the inmate with a sharpened nail clipper handle less than a month after his arrest.

Bravo has served 597 days of pretrial detention, Vandenberg said. According to an affidavit, the nail clipper had a "sharpened handle ... which, when used as a weapon, could cause death or very serious injury."

The July 4, 2021, incident occurred after Santa Fe police officers responded to a complaint about a man sitting on railroad tracks near Interstate 25. The man, later identified as Bravo, reportedly displayed a firearm and then ran into a nearby neighborhood, evading the officers during the chase.

State police Officers Alfredo Moya and Luis Mendez were dispatched to assist local police officers and located Bravo, who again gave chase on foot, reportedly firing several shots at police.

The state police officers returned fire, striking Bravo in the leg. None of the officers involved was injured. Bravo was transported to a local hospital where he lost his leg, Vandenberg said.

Once released from the hospital, Bravo was booked into the Santa Fe County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and two counts of resisting or evading a police officer. The weapons charge was entered into the plea agreement Oct. 11.

Bravo's sentence also carries a penalty of five years of probation.