Man wounded in Sunday night shooting on Weston Avenue

Jul. 5—Falls police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident on the 1800 block of Weston Avenue that left a resident with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police were initially called to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where the man was being treated for the gunshot wound. Officers noted it appeared the bullet had entered the rear of the man's right thigh and exited the front of his thigh.

The man said he had gone out to his car about 10:40 p.m. parked on Weston Avenue to get a phone charger. While he was at the passenger-side door, the man said he heard several "pops" and saw flashing but thought nothing of it due to all the fireworks in the area until he felt something hit his leg and heard objects hitting the car. He then realized he was being shot at and ran into his house.

The man said he thought the shooter was behind him at the corner of 22nd and Weston when the shooting occurred.

The man's girlfriend brought him to the hospital for treatment.

Crime Scene Unit and CID/NID detectives responded to Weston Avenue to locate the crime scene and begin their investigation.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle that the victim was taken to the hospital in had its front driver's-side tire shot out. Crime scene detectives recovered a projectile, that likely fell out of the tire when the vehicle was parked in the lot across from the emergency room.