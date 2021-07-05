Man wounded in Sunday night shooting on Weston Avenue

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Jul. 5—Falls police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident on the 1800 block of Weston Avenue that left a resident with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Police were initially called to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where the man was being treated for the gunshot wound. Officers noted it appeared the bullet had entered the rear of the man's right thigh and exited the front of his thigh.

The man said he had gone out to his car about 10:40 p.m. parked on Weston Avenue to get a phone charger. While he was at the passenger-side door, the man said he heard several "pops" and saw flashing but thought nothing of it due to all the fireworks in the area until he felt something hit his leg and heard objects hitting the car. He then realized he was being shot at and ran into his house.

The man said he thought the shooter was behind him at the corner of 22nd and Weston when the shooting occurred.

The man's girlfriend brought him to the hospital for treatment.

Crime Scene Unit and CID/NID detectives responded to Weston Avenue to locate the crime scene and begin their investigation.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle that the victim was taken to the hospital in had its front driver's-side tire shot out. Crime scene detectives recovered a projectile, that likely fell out of the tire when the vehicle was parked in the lot across from the emergency room.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 11 people shot in Kansas City in 3-hour period over Fourth of July holiday, police say

    One shooting victim, a 28-year-old, died overnight in Kansas City, marking the 78th homicide of the year for the city

  • The Six Most Private Cryptocurrencies

    These six private cryptocurrencies claim to offer enhanced security and protection of user identity.

  • Kenyan athletic shoe maker enjoys pandemic boost

    In the Kenyan coastal town of Kilifi, new pairs of running shoe are coming off the assembly line.Though the global health crisis has been devastating for many businesses, the co-founder of Enda Sportswear says it has allowed her business to take great strides."The industry like, it just went up, up."Navalayo Osembo-Ombati is a trained lawyer and accountant, who started out five years ago with a dream of leveraging athletic shoes off the legend of the country's runners.She's now trying to build on a bump in sales over the past year."Running was the only thing allowed by most governments, it was the only other thing people could do by themselves in the open because gyms were closed."But Enda, which was built on $120,000 raised from crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, is an exception.A World Bank report in November warned that the pandemic has pushed two million more Kenyans into poverty.Osembo-Ombati says manufacturing can create much needed jobs.But she's frustrated at how difficult it is to secure capital in Kenya, citing legal requirements such as physical security."In addition to contract manufacturing, we have to really make crowdfunding popular in Kenya at least, or in Africa, because that way it allows, it removes all those gatekeepers, all those challenges you face on a day-to-day, it just basically means your idea stands for itself."To free up funds, Enda teamed up with Umoja Rubber - a company that's been making shoes for the Kenyan market since the 1970s.It produces the running shoes, allowing Enda to redirect capital that would have been needed for facilities and machinery.Today Enda's shoes are heading to domestic and international clients.And Osembo-Ombati has a dream of taking Enda Sportswear to the top three of global sports shoe companies in the next five years.In business, just like in athletics, she says - a podium finish matters.

  • At least 150 people killed in 400 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend

    More than 90 people were reportedly injured in shootings in Chicago over the weekend

  • Bitcoin Holds Support; Faces Resistance at $36K

    Bitcoin is holding support with initial resistance at $36K.

  • ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Houseguest Exits After Positive Covid Test

    Christie Valdiserri will not be participating in Season 23 of Big Brother. Announced as a houseguest for the upcoming season earlier this month, Valdiserrie revealed during a video message that she has left the series ahead the season premiere after she tested positive for Covid-19. “I have no idea how I got it,” Valdiserri shared […]

  • See them again: Boston Harborfest fireworks

    Celebrating Boston's history and Independence Day.

  • Watch John Stamos Join Beach Boys for ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

    The performance aired on on CNN's "Fourth in America Special"

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • Neighborhood runs for cover as U-Haul full of fireworks explodes, Ohio video shows

    At least three people were injured in the explosion.

  • Members of Heavily-Armed Black Militia Shut Down Traffic on Massachusetts Interstate for Nine Hours

    A group of heavily-armed men who say they’re part of a movement “that does not recognize” the laws of the United States were arrested Saturday after a nine-hour standoff with police that shut down parts of a Massachusetts interstate.

  • Thieves Steal Dead Man’s Classic Cars

    Criminals really have no shame…

  • Five people shot, three killed during Fourth of July block party in Dallas

    No suspects in the homicides have been identified, police said.