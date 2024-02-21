Man wounded in Tacoma shooting offers police little information

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was wounded in an early morning shooting Wednesday.

At 3 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of South 72nd Street, right by a Tacoma Police Department precinct at Wapato Park.

Police found a man who’d been shot in the abdomen. Officers said he claimed he was shot at an “unknown location” about 30 minutes before calling 911.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim offered no suspect information and no one is in custody in the case.