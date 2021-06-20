Man wounded after unknown suspect opened fire on group in Auburn

Jun. 19—A man was wounded early Saturday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on a group in Auburn.

Jamual Douglas, 25, of Auburn was with a group of people outside a Court Street apartment about 2 a.m. when someone opened fire at them from an unknown vehicle, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Douglas was struck once in the leg, while another bullet hit a nearby parked car, Auburn police said. Numerous casings were found at the scene.

Douglas was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was listed in stable condition.

The group went to the Court Street apartment for a party after leaving a Lewiston club, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.