Man wounded while walking on a Fresno sidewalk. Twenty rounds were fired

A man was shot Friday night on a southeast Fresno sidewalk, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of South Argyle Avenue near East Kings Canyon Road. A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, Fresno Police Lt. Skye Leibee said. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Leibee said a light blue, four-door Honda pulled up from behind the victim. “One of the occupants got out and started firing at him. No words were exchanged to my knowledge.”

The man’s girlfriend called police to say her boyfriend had been shot. The suspects fled on southbound Argyle to eastbound Kings Canyon.

Leibee said a woman was driving the vehicle and a man was the shooter. At least 20 shell casings were found at the location.

Leibee doesn’t believe the shooting was gang-related, but detectives will continue to investigate.

“Gun violence is gun violence, whether it’s a single round or 20-plus rounds,” Leibee said. “It’s probably a little more shocking to the conscious that there are 20-plus rounds being fired in a residential area, predominantly in apartment complexes that are around. Unfortunately we did have one victim, however we are so fortunate that we didn’t have more victims with the number of rounds that were fired. We did locate a parked vehicle that was struck, but we don’t have any indications that there are additional victims with gunshot wounds.”

The shooting happened near where two teenagers were shot and killed earlier this week on the 200 block of South Argyle Avenue, south of Tulare Avenue.

Anyone with information about Friday’s shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.