Man wounds 3 in broken bottle attack spree, NYPD says

NEW YORK — A frenzied man went on a wild, random assault spree outside a Midtown Whole Foods, striking three unsuspecting victims with a glass bottle, police said Friday.

All three attacks were unprovoked, police said.

Suspect Michael Howell, 33, was outside the Whole Foods at about 6:30 p.m. when he cracked a glass bottle over the head of a 49-year-old woman, cops said.

He then struck a 22-year-old man in the face with the broken bottle before running off, police said.

As cops were called to the scene, Howell made his way to the nearest train station and boarded a Bronx-bound D train, where he attacked a 55-year-old woman innocently sitting in a subway car, cops said.

Cops investigating the earlier attack were flagged on the assault in transit and found Howell walking past W. 46th St. and Fifth Ave., about five blocks from where the attack took place, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of assault.

EMS took Howell’s first two victims to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The woman Howell attacked on the train was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center also with minor injuries.

Howell’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Friday.

His arrest comes hours after police in Brooklyn nabbed 18-year-old Brian Dowling for a vicious unprovoked attack against social justice advocate Ryan Carson.

In a clash caught on surveillance video early Monday, Dowling charged Carson, screaming “What are you looking at?” before stabbing his 32-year-old victim to death, police said.

Cops charged Dowling with murder.