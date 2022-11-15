Man wounds relative in chase, shoots again and kills him in White Settlement, police say

A 67-year-old man shot a relative during a chase at a White Settlement home, and then fired at him again when the victim stumbled into a neighbor’s front yard, White Settlement police said.

The 40-year-old victim died Tuesday afternoon at a local hospital.

White Settlement police identified the suspect as Daniel Gomez Hernandez, who initially was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he now will face a charge of murder.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim pending notification of relatives.

Hernandez and the victim are family members, but White Settlement police did provide any details on how they are related.

Police said there was a family disturbance in the home, but the two were outside of the home when the shooting started. Multiple witnesses told police that Hernandez shot the victim, who fell to the street, and then walked up to him on the street and shot him again.

Police did not release any information about what led to the family dispute.

Police responded to the shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 8600 block of Ronnie Street.

Detectives determined that there was a disturbance between Hernandez and the victim inside of the home.. At some point during the disturbance, Hernandez chased the victim into the front yard, retrieved a firearm from a vehicle in the driveway, and discharged the gun toward the victim.

The victim stumbled in a neighbor’s front yard and into the street. Detectives believe Hernandez followed the victim into the street and discharged the gun again.

Police arrived and detained Hernandez. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives recovered a handgun at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting continued on Tuesday.