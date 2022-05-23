Man wrecks stolen car in chase, police say

May 23—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of stealing a Mercedes in Greensboro while two people were still inside of it and driving them to High Point, where he crashed the car while fleeing police, the High Point Police Department said.

A High Point police officer parked in the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 12:30 a.m. Sunday saw the white 2018 Mercedes C300 pass him going east and recognized it as matching the description of a car reported stolen in a carjacking shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on St. Thomas Drive, which is off S. Elm-Eugene Street just south of Interstate 85.

The person who committed that carjacking also was using a white 2016 Honda CRV that had been reported stolen in a carjacking Thursday night in the 2100 block of N. Centennial Street in High Point.

When the officer tried to get the Mercedes' driver to pull over, he instead tried to get away, police said.

Officers chased the car northeast into Greensboro, where it wrecked at Freeman Mill Road near the ramp to Interstate 40, police said.

The driver ran away, leaving two passengers behind in the car.

A High Point Police K9 team searched the area and found Khasi L. Gladden, 20, a short distance from the wreck. He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving. Gladden was taken to the High Point jail. No bond was allowed.

Gladden later was charged with common law robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection with the Thursday carjacking.

More charges may be filed, police said.

This was Gladden's fourth arrest by the High Point Police Department involving a stolen vehicle or gun since October 2018, police said.

Gladden was convicted last July of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of receiving a stolen vehicle, and he was still on probation from that conviction at the time of Sunday's arrest, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.