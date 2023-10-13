Man wrongfully identified in published BOLO sues New Mexico State Police

TechCrunch

Block, the Jack Dorsey-founded fintech company previously known as Square, has acquired Hifi, a music-focused fintech startup. The company also updated its website, which states that it's joining Block to “further our shared purpose of economic empowerment with the financial technologies and services we have built to help artists thrive.” Hifi launched in 2020 as a financial rights organization for artists, enabling users to track their royalty income through a dashboard that aggregates data from music labels, distribution services, music publishers and Performing Rights Organizations (PROs).